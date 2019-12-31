MILTON-FREEWATER — The music of Motown is featured during Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater.
BJ the DJ will spin many familiar Motown hits Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. There is no admission charge.
Motown was the creation of Berry Gordy Jr., who opened a retail record shop in the '50s. The business quickly expanded into songwriting, production, manufacturing, and distribution — and the rest is history.
Be prepared to hear everything from The Miracles (later christened Smokey Robinson and the Miracles), who had Motown's first million-seller with "Shop Around," which peaked at #2 on the pop charts in February 1961 to "Please Mr. Postman" by the Marvelettes, which was the first Motown record to hit #1 on the pop charts. Also, expect to groove to a generous sampling of the company’s most successful artists, including Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Temptations
In all, 50 memorable hits from 22 different artists will provide sufficient nostalgia. For more information, contact Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com or 541-938-7028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.