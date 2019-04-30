MILTON-FREEWATER — From Motown to British artists, 1969 capped off what BJ the DJ says was “perhaps the most significant decade in rock music history.”
Some of the biggest hits of ‘69 are featured as Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater cranks it up. The free event is Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
In addition to The Beatles, other artists making the list include Creedence Clearwater Revival, The 5th Dimension, Sly & The Family Stone, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Three Dog Night and more. If you graduated from high school or college in 1969, this year is your 50th anniversary and these songs will bring back many memories.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com, or call 541-938-7028.
