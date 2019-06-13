LEXINGTON — A Southern-style pit barbecue and live entertainment is featured during an event at Black Acre Farm, near Lexington.
The Farm to Table Summer Kick Off is Friday, June 21 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 71634 Baseline Lane, Lexington. Tickets for the 21-and-over event are $35 per person. The cost includes dinner, one drink ticket and entertainment. The menu features farm-raised pork, bourbon peach barbecue baked beans, cornbread and berry cobbler.
Live music is presented by James Dean Kindle. In addition, Echo Ridge Cellars and Burnt Field Brewing will serve local wine and beer.
Tickets are limited, so people are encouraged to buy them in advance at www.blackacrefarmstead.com. For more information or to make other arrangements to purchase tickets, contact Andrea Nelson at 541-720-4399 or blackacre.local@gmail.com.
