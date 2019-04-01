LEXINGTON — More than two dozen vendors will be on hand during a flea market and rummage sale in Lexington.
Antiques, vintage items, homemade crafts, jewelry, second hand materials and more will be available for purchase. The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Black Acre Farm, 71634 Baseline Lane, Lexington. Also, locally roasted coffee, baked goods and a taco truck will be onsite.
For more information, contact Andrea Nelson at blackacre.local@gmail.com or 541-720-4399.
