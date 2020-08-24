PENDLETON — Organizers of the peaceful Black Lives Matter gathering and protest scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, have added a car march to encourage social distancing by allowing participants to protest from the safety of their vehicles. The car march will run concurrently with the protest.
Those interested in participating in the car march should meet at Pendleton High School at 4 p.m. for a mandatory safety orientation. Masks are required. It is suggested that car marchers decorate their vehicle and bring bells, air horns, pots and pans or other noisemakers.
For more information, email PDTBLMcarmarch@outlook.com.
