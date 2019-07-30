MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance is gearing up for the Broadway Block Party.
In its second year, the event celebrates the community of Milton-Freewater. There is no admission charge for the event, which is Saturday, Aug. 10 from 1-8 p.m. on East Broadway Avenue.
Open to all ages, the party features bounce houses, contests for kids, face painting, a 5k fun run, food trucks and live music from three musical acts, including local favorite Rogue Lobster. Watermill Winery and Blue Mountain Cider Company will offer adult beverages for purchase.
“We felt our first Broadway Block Party last August was a great success, and we are looking forward to seeing it grow this year,” said Norman Saager, owner of Broadway Family Dental Care and Broadway Fitness.
Alex Hedges, commercial director of Watermill Winery, agreed, saying the event is a great way to give back to the community and visitors who have provided support to the local businesses throughout the years.
For more information, visit www.mfdowntown.org or call 541-969-4485.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.