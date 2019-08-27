PENDLETON — The Main Street Block Party summer concert series returns with a double dose of Seattle musical acts.
In addition to music, the event features food vendors and a beer garden. The all-ages celebration is Friday from 6-10 p.m. in the 400 block of South Main Street, Pendleton.
Western Centuries (country, R&B, bluegrass) will headline the event with a special solo performance by Sera Cahoone (country-folk). For more information, contact bookpendleton@gmail.com or search Facebook for “Sounds Like Entertainment.”
