HERMISTON — Prizes will be awarded for the Bookworms Spring Reading Challenge in Beanstack.
Hosted by the Hermiston Public Library, the event runs through Monday, May 31. People are encouraged to open their books and get reading. Also, be sure to log your minutes and complete fun at-home activities for a chance to win a prize.
For more information, call the library at 541-567-2882, visit www.hermiston.or.us/library or stop by the library at 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
