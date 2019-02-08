ATHENA — Blue Mountain Alliance ((BMA) will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St.
The agenda includes election of directors, approval of bylaw revisions, a financial report, and review of the past year’s activities.
BMA meetings are always open to the public. Coffee and snacks provided.
For more information, call Ann Jolly at 541-938-9553.
