This 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo catches some views May 14, 2022, at Blue Mountain Community College’s 10th annual Cruisin’ for Scholarships Car Show in Pendleton. The college, however, has canceled the show for 2023.
PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Foundation and partners have made the decision to cancel the 2023 Cruisin' for Scholarships Car Show.
The college recently announced all parties involved, including the foundation, Office of Instruction and the BMCC diesel technology department, agreed to cancel the show, which is typically held on the second weekend of May. The proceeds from the event previously supported students pursuing anassociate of applied science diesel technology degree.
"The man-power necessary to put on such a large-scale event just isn't there this year," Foundation Executive Director Ken Daniel said. "The committee that puts on the event has shrunk over time, and this is a good opportunity to reassess the event and look at different, and even better ways, we can support our students."
In recent years, the event has been faced with multiple challenges, including little growth in participation due to competing car shows, community events within the region, the global pandemic and changes in committee participation and local partnerships.
The BMCC Foundation has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships in 2022 and continues to fundraise throughout the year.
