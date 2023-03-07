car show 4.jpg
This 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo catches some views May 14, 2022, at Blue Mountain Community College’s 10th annual Cruisin’ for Scholarships Car Show in Pendleton. The college, however, has canceled the show for 2023.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Foundation and partners have made the decision to cancel the 2023 Cruisin' for Scholarships Car Show.

The college recently announced all parties involved, including the foundation, Office of Instruction and the BMCC diesel technology department, agreed to cancel the show, which is typically held on the second weekend of May. The proceeds from the event previously supported students pursuing anassociate of applied science diesel technology degree.

