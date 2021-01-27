WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s final discretionary grant round for FY 2020-21 is currently accepting applications with a focus on bridge grants to provide general operating relief for nonprofit organizations. Priorities may include organizations providing services focusing on childcare, hunger, housing and health (physical and mental). Requests ranging from $2,500-$10,000 will be considered.
Tax-exempt 501(c)3 organizations, public agencies, churches and faith-based organizations in Columbia, Garfield, Walla Walla or Umatilla counties are eligible to apply, as well as groups applying through a fiscal sponsor that fits one of the above criteria.
The grant application is available now at www.bluemountainfoundation.org through the grant portal; the deadline for submissions is Feb. 8, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.
Awards will be announced in March 2021.
This is the third and final round of the year-long, rolling, discretionary grant program that has distributed more than $224,000 to support nonprofits across the four-county service area. The discretionary grant program is anticipated to resume the competitive, annual application process in September 2021.
For more information visit www.bluemountainfoundation.org or contact Greer Buchanan, grants manager, at greer@bluemountainfoundation.org.
