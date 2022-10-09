WALLA WALLA — The Blue Mountain Community Foundation is seeking nominations for four philanthropy awards honoring individuals and businesses dedicated to volunteerism and giving back to the communities of the Blue Mountain region, including Umatilla County.

Nominations, which can be submitted by anyone, are due by Oct. 31. After a review by a committee of local individuals, the awards will be presented during the Blue Mountain Celebration of Giving on March 3, 2023, at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, Walla Walla.

