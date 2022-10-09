WALLA WALLA — The Blue Mountain Community Foundation is seeking nominations for four philanthropy awards honoring individuals and businesses dedicated to volunteerism and giving back to the communities of the Blue Mountain region, including Umatilla County.
Nominations, which can be submitted by anyone, are due by Oct. 31. After a review by a committee of local individuals, the awards will be presented during the Blue Mountain Celebration of Giving on March 3, 2023, at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, Walla Walla.
Kol Medina, foundation president and CEO, said the goal is to recognize those that support local nonprofits and community needs. In her nearly two years with the foundation, Medina has been amazed by the number of people and businesses who go above and beyond in sharing their energy and assets.
“The foundation wants to publicly honor and thank these people,” she said.
Awards include:
Spirit of philanthropy award: for an individual, couple or family who invest their time or money in nonprofits.
Business making a difference award: for a business that has built giving back into their operations.
Rising star youth award: for a person 21 years old or younger who has shown a dedication to helping the community.
Exceptional nonprofit service award: for a person who has supported the community by working as a staff member at one or more nonprofits.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
