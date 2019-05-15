WALLA WALLA — Blue Mountain Community Foundation is pleased to announce that its Discretionary Grant Guidelines and Application Form are now available online for local non-profit organizations seeking support. The due date for submission is July 1, 2019, at 11:59 p.m.
Applications will be accepted from tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organizations and public agencies in Columbia, Garfield and Walla Walla counties in Washington, and Umatilla County in Oregon. Total grants in excess of $230,000 will be awarded in the areas of basic needs, health and wellness, education, arts and culture and neighborhoods and communities.
The Guidelines and Application Form are online at the Foundation website, www.bluemountainfoundation.org. Only online applications are accepted.
For more than 30 years, the Blue Mountain Community Foundation has worked to strengthen the well-being of communities in the Walla Walla Valley. It has grown to over $50 million in assets and has over 340 charitable funds directed to benefit the people of Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties in Washington and Umatilla County in Oregon. The Foundation distributed over $2.5 million in grants and scholarships in 2018.
Additional information may be obtained by calling the Foundation office at 509-529-4371 or emailing bmcf@bluemountainfoundation.org.
