PENDLETON — Due to a forecast of inclement weather this weekend, Blue Mountain Wildlife is postponing its open house.
The free event is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at 71046 Appaloosa Lane, Pendleton. The open house will feature tours, live music, a falconry demonstration, raffle prizes and refreshments.
For more information, contact raptor@wtechlink.us, 541-278-0215 or visit www.bluemountainwildlife.org.
