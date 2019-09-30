PENDLETON — A cleanup event in preparation for an upcoming open house is this weekend at Blue Mountain Wildlife.
Volunteers are needed to assist with such things as mowing, weed-whacking and other general cleanup tasks. The work day is Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at 71046 Appaloosa Lane, Pendleton.
People who plan to assist should bring gloves and wear appropriate shoes. Also, volunteers can bring their own gas- or battery-operated equipment to assist with the project.
The open house is Saturday, Oct. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at the Pendleton facility. The event offers fun for the entire family, including tours, falconry demonstrations, live music, kids activities, refreshments and more.
For more information, contact lynn@bluemountainwildlife.org, 541-278-0215 or visit www.bluemountainwildlife.org.
