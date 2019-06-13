UMATILLA — A special program at the Umatilla Public Library will feature Blue Mountain Wildlife.
The mission of the nonprofit organization is to preserve wildlife and the habitats in which they live. Services include wildlife rehabilitation and public education.
Representatives from the agency will present a free program Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the library, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. For more about Saturday’s program, call the library at 541-922-5704.
Blue Mountain Wildlife gratefully accepts donations. Current needs include Dawn dish soap, paper towels, toilet paper and puppy pads
The primary Blue Mountain Wildlife center is located five miles south of Pendleton at 71046 Appaloosa Lane. For more information, contact 541-278-0215, lynn@bluemountainwildlife.org or visit www.bluemountainwildlife.org.
