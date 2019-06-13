Blue Mountain Wildlife flutters into the future
Buy Now

Spirit, a great grey owl, flies up to a perch in one of the flight pens at Blue Mountain Wildlife in March 2018 outside Pendleton. Spirit was found near Deadman's Pass in 2004 after being hit by a car and has lived at Blue Mountain Wildlife as an education bird ever since.

 Staff photo by E.J. Harris, File

UMATILLA — A special program at the Umatilla Public Library will feature Blue Mountain Wildlife.

The mission of the nonprofit organization is to preserve wildlife and the habitats in which they live. Services include wildlife rehabilitation and public education.

Representatives from the agency will present a free program Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the library, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. For more about Saturday’s program, call the library at 541-922-5704.

Blue Mountain Wildlife gratefully accepts donations. Current needs include Dawn dish soap, paper towels, toilet paper and puppy pads

The primary Blue Mountain Wildlife center is located five miles south of Pendleton at 71046 Appaloosa Lane. For more information, contact 541-278-0215, lynn@bluemountainwildlife.org or visit www.bluemountainwildlife.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.