PENDLETON — The entire family is invited to enjoy tours, falconry demonstrations, live music, kids activities, refreshments and more during an open house at Blue Mountain Wildlife.
The free event is Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at 71046 Appaloosa Lane, Pendleton. During the open house, a red-tailed hawk, injured by electrocution, will be released.
The nonprofit organization is dedicated to preserve wildlife and the habitats in which they live. Services include wildlife rehabilitation and public education.
Founded in 1990, BMW has cared for more than 10,000 animals, primarily raptors. It also educates more than 10,000 local students and community members each year.
For more information, contact raptor@wtechlink.us, 541-278-0215 or visit www.bluemountainwildlife.org.
