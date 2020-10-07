PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) Foundation announced 127 students are awarded 132 Foundation scholarships for the academic year 2020-2021.
Scholarships are awarded on a criterion for academic performance and need, which covers tuition and educational expenses while attending BMCC. These students share a goal to make a positive impact in their communities and the world. The Foundation receives nearly 200 scholarship applications from students across 10 Oregon counties and four adjacent states.
Ken Daniel, executive director, noted, “We have an outstanding cross-section of students this year. One theme that stood out, again and again, is the importance of perspective, and how problem-solving in any relationship or obstacle is always best facilitated when approached with an open-mind and willingness to look at things from all sides. We all have so much to learn from these students and their thoughtful insights.”
For more information, or for those wanting to contribute to the BMCC Foundation, contact Daniel at 541-278-5775 or email kdaniel@bluecc.edu.
