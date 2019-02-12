PENDLETON — Due to weather conditions, the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery is postponing the reception for Marie Noorani’s “How it Looks on Paper.”
The exhibit runs Feb. 18 through March 14 at the gallery, which is located in Pioneer Hall at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. A reception will be held Thursday, March 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., on the exhibit’s closing day. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and by appointment by calling 541-278-5952.
For more information, contact gallery director Lori Sams at 541-278-5952, lsams@bluecc.edu or visit www.bluecc.edu/community/feves-art-gallery. For more about the Richland, Washington artist, go to www.marienoorani.com.
