PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College’s Cruisin’ for Scholarships is switching gears for its ninth annual event.
Rather than having a traditional car show, the 2021 event will hit the road with a car cruise. The fundraiser supports the college’s diesel technologies program and student scholarships.
The Cruisin’ for Scholarships Car Cruise is set for Saturday, May 15. The green flag will wave at 10 a.m. at the BMCC campus in Pendleton, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave.
Participants will shift into high gear and travel to Wildhorse Resort & Casino, where the vehicles will be judged. After judging, everyone is invited to cruise back into town to the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, at which time the best of show with a trophy presentation will take place as the event waves the checkered flag at 2 p.m.
Connie Green, BMCC interim president, said over the past eight years, the college has been extremely fortunate to have such outstanding support from the community for its Cruisin’ for Scholarships event.
“We hope the car cruise will offer the community a fun opportunity to show off their amazing vehicles while still supporting our students and diesel program,” Green said.
BMCC’s past car shows have attracted a wide range of vehicles — from Ford Model As, pre-war vehicles, muscle cars, 4x4s, works in progress, motorcycles and more. Vehicle registration for the general public is $20 — the student fee is $5.
Cruisin’ for Scholarships has generated thousands of dollars for the diesel technologies program. Money has helped in funding large equipment purchases for the program’s facility and scholarships for students to complete their certifications. Scholarships also assist with tuition, cost of living and tools for the program. Many of the diesel program graduates support the community and are employed locally.
Organizers expressed appreciation for the community and industry sponsors who have stepped up to support this year’s modified event. For more information, to register a vehicle, order event swag or become a sponsor, visit www.bluecc.edu/carshow. For questions, contact Ken Daniel, executive director of the BMCC Foundation, at 541-278-5775 or kdaniel@bluecc.edu, or Jeremy Pike, diesel program instructor, at 541-278-5821 or jpike@bluecc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.