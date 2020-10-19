PENDLETON — Intermountain Education Service District (IMESD) and Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) are teaming up to host two virtual college fairs for high school teachers and counselors, students, or families of students exploring the option of attending college.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 2, at 8 a.m., students can log in to the virtual college fair to meet with Oregon colleges. Individuals can attend or teachers can organize a full class participation virtual field trip by registering at bluecc.edu/GetInfo. The event is fully online as a means to protecting the health of the Eastern Oregon communities.
BMCC and IMESD strive to serve the community and school districts while maintaining state health and safety restrictions. The virtual fairs allow participants to stay for the full duration of the event or attend for a shorter time, while continuing to learn about the option of attending college in Oregon.
In a press release, Director of Admissions and Outreach Abby Pierson said, “Folks from both IMESD and BMCC are very excited about this opportunity. We believe this can reach students and parents who may not otherwise attend because of health concerns. We plan to make this an annual partnership to offer access to information about college to all students in our service district in a virtual format.”
For more information, visit BMCC’s Facebook event or RSVP at bluecc.edu/GetInfo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.