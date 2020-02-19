PENDLETON — The public has an opportunity to indulge in some of the region’s finest craft distilled spirits, beers, wines and ciders, along with cheeses and chocolates, at Blue Mountain Community College.
In its third year, Imbibe @ Blue raises money for student scholarships through the BMCC Foundation. Those in attendance are encouraged, although not required, to dress for the theme of “All That Glitters is Gold.” The attire is dressy-casual.
The fundraiser is Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in the BMCC Student Union Building, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. The event is for adults 21 and older.
Pre-sale tickets are $25. They are available at Pendleton Art + Frame, the BMCC Bookstore or by calling the BMCC Foundation at 541-278-5775. Only 150 tickets will be sold and, if available, are $30 at the door. Admission includes a special wine or pint glass, all tastes, and hearty appetizers by Simply Catering. Full glasses and bottles will be available for purchase at the event by many vendors.
Featured vendors include:
•Wineries: Blue Mountain Cider Co. and Feliciana del Castillo Vineyards (both Milton-Freewater) and Echo Ridge Cellars and Sno Road Winery (both of Echo).
•Breweries: The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub (Pendleton), Ordnance Brewing (Boardman) and Barley Brown’s Beer (Baker City).
•Distilleries: Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery (Pendleton).
•Chocolate: Petit Noir (Milton-Freewater).
•Creameries/Cheese: Cougar Gold (Pullman, Washington), Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. (Pendleton), Umapine Creamery (Umapine) and Tillamook Creamery (Boardman).
For additional details, contact Casey White-Zollman, vice president of public relations, at 541-278-5839 or cwhitezollman@bluecc.edu.
