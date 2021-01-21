PENDLETON — People are invited to make an impact on students at Blue Mountain Community College.
As the heart of the college's community, students are first at BMCC. They provide the leadership, academic achievement, energy, and enthusiasm that defines the institution. Recognizing this, the BMCC Foundation is making available scholarships and emergency funding, and providing additional student financial aid, among other things.
Now, more than ever gifts, no matter the amount, will make an impact and provide educational opportunities and support for BMCC students during these tumultuous times. The public is invited to participate in the BMCC IMPACT Campaign by becoming an Impact Donor. The tax-deductible contributions will provide help to students in need.
People can make an Impact Donation via www.bluecc.edu/about-bmcc/foundation. The foundation hopes to meet its goal of 600 IMPACT Donors by Feb 1. For more information, contact Ken Daniel, BMCC Foundation executive director, at 541-278-5775 or kdaniel@bluecc.edu.
