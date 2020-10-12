PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Small Business Development Center is offering a six-week Profit Mastery program at absolutely no charge to the first 100 participants to register. The course, usually costing $895, is funded thanks to SBA CARES Act funds.
BMCC SBDC has partnered with Profit Mastery and its founder, Steve LeFever, to offer a program to help you evaluate a business' current financial outlook, manage business by the numbers and give participants the tools to focus on the growth and the increase in revenue and capital needed to be successful.
Profit Mastery will start Wednesday, Oct. 21 and run each Wednesday through Nov. 25. Live sessions start at 9 a.m. each Wednesday and run about 20-30 minutes. The live sessions are an introduction to the week’s module and then it’s self-paced to a participants' schedule throughout the week. Those who can’t view the initial live sessions can receive a recording of that session via email.
The SBDC helps clients in all stages of business, whether it's getting started with the planning process or a business that is well established, growing fast and needing some additional support.
To register, email your name and contact number to Andrea Fowler at afowler@bluecc.edu, or call the SBDC office at 541-278-5833. Spots will fill up fast, so register early.
