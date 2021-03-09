PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College has been awarded a Grow Your Own (GYO) grant to develop a Teacher Pathway Partnership for future LatinX teachers.
The objective of the GYO project is to work toward closing the demographic divide between students and teachers. The GYO Teacher Pathway focuses on retaining community members from diverse populations who are interested in becoming teachers and to work in their local community. Communities partnering with the grant include Stanfield, Boardman and Milton-Freewater.
BMCC will utilize the grant money to conduct a three-day virtual workshop on May 14-16, called the 2-Teach Institute. BMCC has partnered with local high schools to recruit students for this pathway. Participants will be introduced to the field of education, as well as foster teaching practices in alignment with the Oregon Department of Education’s Equity Initiatives.
Students will also have the opportunity to network with faculty from BMCC’s education program and learn more about continuing their educational path at BMCC. Tammy Short, director of early childhood education at BMCC, said the GYO program contributes to BMCC’s mission of providing responsive and high quality innovative educational programs that serve the local communities.
“Through this opportunity, we will be able to remove barriers for students who are interested in pursuing a degree in the field of education,” she said.
The BMCC 2-Teach Institute, which is open to 25 participants, is free. Students will receive a laptop and other distance learning tools. Upon successful completion, participants will receive three BMCC credits. The program provides an opportunity to assist students in taking steps toward achieving an academic goal toward teaching and motivation to move forward in the pathway as a future educator in rural Oregon communities.
For more information, contact Short at 541-278-5941, tshort@bluecc.edu or visit www.bluecc.edu/education.
