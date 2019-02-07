PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education is seeking to fill a Pendleton vacancy on its Budget Committee.

Interested residents of Pendleton should submit a letter of interest by Thursday, Feb. 28, to sfranklin@bluecc.edu. The board will review letters and appoint a member to the committee during its March meeting.

A Budget Committee orientation will take place May 6, with Budget Committee meetings scheduled for May 8 and May 15.

