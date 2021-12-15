PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College is hosting four sessions designed to help students evaluate their educational goals.
Like many institutions of higher learning, the Pendleton-based school experienced a drop in enrollment because of the global pandemic. While some students changed their course of study, others put educational plans on hold.
The school is seeking to reengage students by providing assistance in identifying barriers and finding a path back to the classroom. The sessions will include a variety of college personnel, including faculty advisors, registration representatives and student accounts staff. To help ensure Blue Mountain students at all of the college’s locations can connect with personnel that can best provide assistance, the sessions will be held virtually.
The sessions are available Monday, Dec. 18, and Monday, Jan. 3. Both dates will offer a pair of 2-hour time slots: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.
“We at Blue Mountain know that students who leave college sometimes need a little assistance with identifying their path back and want to be there to help,” Shannon Franklin, executive assistant, said in a press release.
Registration is not required to participate in a session. For more information, including links to each of the virtual sessions, visit www.bluecc.edu or call 541-278-5759.
