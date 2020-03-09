PENDLETON — The sound of drums will set the beat for the annual Blue Mountain Community College Powwow.
Fred Hill, of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the free event. The grand entry is Thursday at 6 p.m. in the school’s McCrae Activity Center, located on the Pendleton BMCC campus at 2411 N.W. Carden Ave.
The powwow features a singing and dance contest. The first 20 singers who register will receive $20 gift cards from Arrowhead Travel Plaza. The tribal dance contest includes several age categories — from tiny tots to adults. In addition, door prizes will be given away
Also, leading up to the event, people are invited to learn more about different powwow dancing styles and songs. Powwow 101 is Wednesday at noon in Morrow Hall Room 100, also at BMCC in Pendleton. There is no admission charge.
The powwow and workshop are sponsored by the BMCC Arts and Culture Series, BMCC Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee; and the CTUIR Higher Education Program.
For more information or to pre-register for the powwow contest, contact Annie Smith at asmith@bluecc.edu or 541-278-5935.
