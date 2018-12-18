Students at Blue Mountain Community College are gearing up for the 48th annual Christmas Eve dinner.
The community is invited to the free meal, which is coordinated by student leaders. This year’s dinner, which is Monday, Dec. 24, is taking place earlier in the day. The event runs from 2-4 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The meal features ham with all the trimmings and dessert.
Abby Pierson, BMCC’s assistant director of outreach and recruitment, said they moved the dinner up a few hours to help accommodate volunteers having time to spend with their families on Christmas Eve. Also, she said the earlier time will make it safer for people to travel to and from the meal.
“Last year the weather was pretty bad,” Pierson said.
In addition to the dinner, children are invited to take a special trip through Santa’s Toy Shop. Kids will be able to pose for photos with Santa and pick up a free present. In addition to donated items, gifts are purchased with money gathered through fundraisers held throughout the year.
“We try to shop local as much as we can,” Pierson said.
About 35 BMCC students help with the event, including student ambassadors, Associated Student Government leaders and work study students. Pierson herself volunteered two years as a student ambassador before being hired by the college.
While assisting with the event comes with her job description, Pierson enjoys being a part of the Christmas Eve dinner. She particularly enjoys seeing volunteers from the community assisting with the event.
People are invited to volunteer with everything from working in the kitchen and serving to assisting in the toy shop.
For more information, including how to get involved or make donations, call Pierson at 541-278-5921 or contact Austin Shick at 541-278-5967 or ashick@bluecc.edu.
