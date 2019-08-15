BOARDMAN — The Boardman First Baptist Church is hosting a yard sale to help raise money for a building expansion project.
The event is Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The church is located at 200 Willow Fork Drive, Boardman. Donations will be accepted starting Sunday, Aug. 18. People can drop off items or pick-up service is available by messaging via Facebook.
For more information, call 541-481-9437.
