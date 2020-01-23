BOARDMAN — The Boardman First Baptist Church welcomes the public to a variety of Bible studies and special groups.
A ladies Bible study meets Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. The group is currently utilizing the book “God Space.” Also, an informal time of prayer and Bible study is offered each Thursday evening at 7 p.m. And a men’s breakfast and Bible study gathers every Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
The church’s regular Sunday activities include a Bible study and Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. The worship service and praise time begins at 11 a.m.
The church is located at 200 Willow Fork Drive, Boardman. For more information, call 541-481-9437, visit www.boardmanchurch.org or search Facebook.
