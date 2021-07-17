BOARDMAN — The Boardman Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Boardman Fire Rescue District as the featured guest as it resumes in-person meetings.
The luncheon gathering is Thursday, July 21, at noon at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Those who prefer can view the meeting via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ChamberBoardman.
The meal, which is being catered by Midway Bar & Grill, costs $12 per person. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP and pay in advance by Monday, July 19.
For more information or to register, visit www.boardmanchamber.org. For questions, call 541-481-3014.
