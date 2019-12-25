BOARDMAN — The Boardman Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for distinguished citizens for the 2020 Community Awards Banquet.
Awards to be given include citizen, educator, first responder, business person and youth citizen of the year — and the Boardman Pioneer Award. Nominations must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 10 via fax at 541-481-2733, stop by the chamber office, 101 Olson Road, or mail to P.O. Box 1, Boardman, OR 97818. The form is available on the chamber’s website.
The banquet is Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Ticket prices will be announced at a future date. They will be available for purchase at several locations as well as online. For questions, contact 541-481-3014, info@boardmanchamber.org or visit www.boardmanchamber.org.
