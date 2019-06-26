BOARDMAN — The city of Boardman is sponsoring a community-wide cleanup during the month of July.
Residents can obtain garbage vouchers with a $50 limit. They are valid during the month of July at Finley Butte Landfill and the North Morrow Transfer Station.
City residents can pick up vouchers beginning Monday, July 1 at Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. For more information, contact 541-481-9252 or Jackie@cityofboardman.com.
