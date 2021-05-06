BOARDMAN — A Water Safety Day is planned by the Boardman Pool & Recreation Center.
The family-friendly event is geared for children ages 4-12, but all ages are welcome. Participants will have an opportunity to swim with a mermaid, get fitted with a lifejacket, watch a rescue demonstration, participate in a swim level test and visit with officials from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office marine patrol, including an opportunity to take a boat ride.
The free event is Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the recreation center, 311 N. Olson Road, Boardman. Preregistration is required. For more information, contact 541-616-1050, recinfo@boardmanmarinapark.com or visit www.boardmanparkandrec.com.
