BOARDMAN — There is still time for area quilters to enter their creations or family heirloom quilts into the Boardman Quilt Show.
To register quilts, call Lila Killingbeck at 541-571-2576 by Tuesday, Oct. 1. Prizes will be presented for people’s choice and a youth award.
In its 15th year, the quilt show is Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St. Admission is $4.
In addition to quilt displays, the show features door prizes every half hour and vendors. Also, Sandy Moroney is the local featured quilter.
A raffle drawing will be held for a quilt. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 18. Tickets can be purchased at the event or during the Morrow County Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. The winner doesn’t have to be present.
For more information about the quilt show, contact Deb Imus at paganmoondancer@hotmail.com or 541-571-3706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.