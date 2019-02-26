IONE — The Bob Baker Memorial Texas Hold ‘em Poker, Bingo and Bunco Fundraiser is getting set for its 15th year.
The Ione American Legion & Auxiliary fundraising event also includes a bake sale and a pair of raffles for half a beef, which are cut and wrapped. The event is Saturday, March 9 with the doors opening at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 325 W. Second St., Ione. A sandwich and salad bar meal is by donation from 5-7 p.m.
The poker buy-in is $40 (with re-buys until 7:30 p.m.) with sign-ups at 6 p.m. and play beginning at 6:30 p.m. Bingo runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and bunco (buy-in is $10) is from 7:30-9 p.m.
Raffle tickets ($1 each or six for $5) can be purchased in advance at the Ione Market, Morrow County Grain Growers in Ione, from American Legion members and auxiliary. Tickets also will be sold at the door.
Born in Pendleton, Baker was a lifelong Ione resident who died in March 2014. He was a member of the Ione American Legion Post 95 for 43 years and served as post commander for 13 years.
For more information, contact Jennifer DeBoer at dlcjam@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.