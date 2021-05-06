MILTON-FREEWATER — If you recognize such songs as “Livin’ on a Prayer,” "You Give Love a Bad Name" or "Bad Medicine," you won’t want to miss the Encore Drive-In Concert with Bon Jovi.
The never-before-seen show was recorded live, exclusively for a one-night only event at drive-ins, outdoor venues and some cinemas across the United States — and it’s coming to Milton-Freewater. The epic live concert was recorded exclusively to broadcast on the big screen for fans to enjoy.
Tickets are now on sale for the Saturday, May 22, event. The gates open at 7 p.m. with the concert film being shown at 8 p.m. The M-F Drive IN Theater is located at 84322 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. The cost is $89 per vehicle, which can have up to six people.
For tickets or more information, click the link on the M-F Drive IN Theater’s Facebook page. In addition, concert merchandise is available on the ticket website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.