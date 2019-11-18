WALLA WALLA — Area residents who enjoy science fiction and fantasy books won’t want to miss a book sale in Walla Walla. Hosted by the American Association of University Women, the event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the former YWCA Ice Chalet, 213 S. First Ave., Walla Walla.
About 3,000 books, ranging from Isaac Asimov to Roger Zelazny and everything in between, will be available. Prices range from $2.50 to $4. Credit/debit cards, checks or cash will be accepted.
The local AAUW branch donates thousands of dollars each year for women’s scholarships and small grants to local nonprofit organizations. For more information, contact Kay Raddatz at markkay@charter.net or 509-522-5240.
