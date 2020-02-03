HERMISTON — A New York Times bestseller described as “beautifully written and incredibly funny” is the topic of the upcoming Bookminders, the Hermiston Public Library book club.
The group will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Maria Semple. The gathering is Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 1:30 p.m. at The Pheasant Bar & Grill, 149 E. Main St., Hermiston. Anyone that’s interested is invited to attend. Participants may arrive early for a no-host lunch.
A novel, the book highlights the importance of friendship and human connection. An awkward social misfit, Eleanor meets Raymond, an unhygienic IT guy — and together, they save an elderly man’s life after a fall on the sidewalk. The unlikely trio rescue each other from the isolating lives they have been living.
The book club, which is free and open to everyone, meets the second Tuesday of each month. A limited number of copies of “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” are available at the library. For more information, call 541-567-2882 or stop by the library at 235 E. Gladys Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.