HERMISTON — A can and bottle drive is being held to raise money for Fusion Youth Camp.
A ministry of Living Faith Church, the event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those participating should meet at the church, 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston.
For more information, contact Dave Gutierrez at 541-567-4486, david@winacity.com or visit www.facebook.com/Fusion.winacity.
