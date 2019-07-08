HERMISTON — The public is invited to strike up some fun during a bowling event to raise money for Domestic Violence Services.
In its seventh year, the annual Bowl-A-Thon is Saturday, July 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Desert Lanes, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston. The cost is $30 per bowler or $120 for a team of four. The registration fee includes three games and shoe rental. It’s open to all ages, and prizes will be given. Also, raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
The annual fundraiser helps support the nonprofit organization’s mission in providing support to victims of stalking and domestic, dating and sexual violence. In addition to shelters in Pendleton and Hermiston, Domestic Violence Services maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161) and provides support and advocacy activities for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
For more information or to register for the Bowl-A-Thon, call 541-276-3322 or visit www.dvs-or.org.
