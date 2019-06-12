LA GRANDE — A science-based event for youths that highlights how the brain works is offered free of charge in La Grande.
Brain Camp, which also provides an opportunity for participants to touch a real brain and craft their own brain cells, is Saturday, June 22. The session runs from 9-11:30 a.m. at La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St. Presented by Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center, Go-STEM (Greater Oregon Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) and N.W. Noggin, it’s open to students in sixth through 12th grades.
While Brain Camp is free, those planning to attend need to register in advance at www.go-stem.org/noggin. For questions, contact Kim Young at kwyoung1@eou.edu or 541-962-3403.
