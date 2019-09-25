HERMISTON — Brass Fire, a regional horn band, will perform Saturday at the Union Club, 201 E. Main St., Hermiston.
There is no cover charge for the event, which runs from 7-9 p.m. The group, which is fronted by Hermiston’s Brad Rozema, sizzles with tunes from the Big Band Era as well as blues, soul and rock. They play everything from Elvis and Chicago to Santana and Earth Wind & Fire.
For more information about Brass Fire, contact Rozema at bradr@cstsupplies.com or visit www.facebook.com/brassfire.
