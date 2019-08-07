HERMISTON — A fundraising breakfast this weekend will help support a kitchen renovation project at the Columbia Grange Hall.
The meal will be served up Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at the grange hall, 32339 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston. The menu includes pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, ham and beverages. Also, this month’s special is strawberry waffles. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children.
For more information, call Clare at 541-278-0615 or Doris at 541-567-8663.
