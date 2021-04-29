UMATILLA — The Bearded Villain Oregon Woodsmen are co-hosting a fundraiser in support of Jessica Brown-Grooms’ annual cystic fibrosis fundraising event.
Those in attendance are in for an evening of fun while raising awareness and money to help find a cure for cystic fibrosis. The event is Friday, May 14, beginning at 5 p.m. at The Bridge Bistro & Brews, 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla.
Tickets will be available at the door — spectators are $10 and competitors are $25. Organizers promise that you don’t want to miss this beard competition. It will feature multiple categories for beard types, and no experience is necessary. Those with a beard, who want to participate, should send a message via www.facebook.com/rachelle.reed.73113.
Brown-Grooms of Hermiston, who has hosted a yearly Breath of Life fundraising event, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was 18 months old. Those with the genetic disease, which causes the lungs to produce a thick, sticky mucus, have a shorter life expectancy. However, because of advances made through research over the past 60 years, the life expectancy, which used to be age 5, now surpasses 40.
Continued funding of research helps people with the disease continue to breathe. For more about the disease, visit www.cff.org; and for more about the upcoming fundraiser, go to www.facebook.com/events/2911224389163317.
