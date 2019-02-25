MILTON-FREEWATER — American pop music charts experienced a British Invasion in 1964.
Oldies Night will feature hit songs from 1964. The free event is Saturday from 7-10 p.m. in the Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. BJ the DJ will spin bonus songs beginning at 6 p.m.
Groups like the Beatles stormed onto the U.S. charts, with 30 chart hits that year. The Rolling Stones only had four hits, but they spent a total of 46 weeks on the chart. The Dave Clark Five, Herman's Hermits, The Hollies, the Kinks, the Animals, Peter & Gordon, the Searchers, and Manfred Mann were among the other British groups which successfully crossed the Atlantic that year.
Despite that tsunami of foreign artists, the Beach Boys continued to be popular. Motown added more artists to its own invasion of the pop charts with the Four Tops and the Temptations, scoring their first pop hits. Johnny Rivers had his first of many pop hit songs, too.
For more information, contact Bob Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com, or call 541-938-7028.
