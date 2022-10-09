STANFIELD — The Broken Barrel is preparing to celebrate its sixth anniversary in business.
Martha McClusky, who moved to the area eight years ago, opened the Stanfield bar and grill with more than two decades of restaurant and customer service experience under her belt. She’s particularly grateful to the community for the restaurant’s success — especially being able to weather the trying times during the height of the pandemic.
“Many places weren’t able to make it,” McClusky said. “We feel so blessed and grateful and we know 100% it's because of the community.”
People are invited to stop in Saturday, Oct.15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 120 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Free cupcakes will be available. In addition, customers are invited to enter the raffle throughout the day for a chance to win a variety of prizes, gift certificates and gift baskets. Drawings will take place Sunday, Oct. 16.
The family-friendly restaurant is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — children are welcome until 9:30 p.m. In addition to dining in, the Broken Barrel offers takeout service. Also, there is a full lounge.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
