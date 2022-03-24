WALLA WALLA — Country music duo Brothers Osborne is the concert headliner for the 2022 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days. The opening act will be announced at a later date.
Tickets go on sale April 1 at 10 a.m. They range in price from $54 to $104. The concert ticket includes gate admission to the fair.
Brothers Osborne will perform at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31, the opening day of the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days. With a theme of “Comin’ in Hot,” the event runs through Sept. 4 at the fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla.
Described as a mix between Southern rock and outlaw country, Brothers Osborne is best known for their 2015 song, “Stay a Little Longer.” It climbed into the top five on Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.
The lyrics, "I'm good for some, but I'm not for everyone," in the duo’s 2021 tune, “I’m not for Everyone” from “Skeleton,” their third studio album, might very well sum up their appeal. Delivering a unique sound, Brothers Osborne garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with “Younger Me,” also on “Skeletons.”
“We're not afraid to take risks and just be ourselves," said guitarist John Osborne, in the band's biography.
Tickets for Brothers Osborne can be purchased at the fairgrounds, by calling 509-527-3247 or the event website via www.wallawallafairgrounds.com. Online sales are limited to eight.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.