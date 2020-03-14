JOSEPH — As part of the Brown Bag series at Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, people are invited to learn more about buying and selling artwork.
“Selling and Buying Art” is Tuesday, March 17 at noon at 403 Main St., Joseph. The event is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to bring their lunch; coffee will be provided.
The session is appropriate for people that may have inherited pieces of art that they are looking to sell, those looking to downsize or add to their collections, or artists wanting to learn more about selling their work.
Catherine Mathias, a longtime gallery owner/operator and a member of Joseph Main Street’s art community, will provide information and tips. For questions, contact Rich Wandschneider 541-432-0505 or rich.wandschneider@gmail.com.
